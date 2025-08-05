MinebeaMitsumi Revises Dividend Forecast for FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MinebeaMitsumi ( (JP:6479) ) just unveiled an update.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. announced a revision to its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, increasing the interim dividend to 25 yen per share. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to sharing profits with shareholders while considering the overall business environment, with the year-end dividend yet to be determined.

More about MinebeaMitsumi

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in precision components and modules. The company focuses on enhancing equity efficiency and improving shareholder returns through its dividend policy.

Average Trading Volume: 1,783,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen979.1B

