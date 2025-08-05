MinebeaMitsumi Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Earnings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest update is out from MinebeaMitsumi ( (JP:6479) ).
MinebeaMitsumi reported a decrease in earnings per share and profit for the period ending June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite a slight increase in net sales, the company experienced a decline in operating income and profit before income taxes. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicates a potential decrease in net sales and operating income, reflecting challenges in maintaining growth. The company plans to maintain a dividend payout ratio of around 30% on a consolidated basis.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6479) stock is a Buy with a Yen3000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MinebeaMitsumi stock, see the JP:6479 Stock Forecast page.
MinebeaMitsumi Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing industry. It specializes in producing precision components and electronic devices, with a focus on delivering innovative solutions to various sectors.
Average Trading Volume: 1,783,901
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen979.1B
