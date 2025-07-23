Mindflair plc Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pires Investments ( (GB:MFAI) ) has shared an announcement.

Mindflair plc announced that all resolutions were passed at its recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support for its strategic direction. This development underscores the company’s commitment to investing in high-growth AI-focused technology sectors, potentially enhancing its market position and offering promising opportunities for stakeholders.

Mindflair plc is an investment company that provides investors with access to a portfolio of next-generation technology businesses focused on artificial intelligence. The company is building a portfolio across sectors such as the Internet of Things, Cyber Security, Machine Learning, Immersive Technologies, and Big Data, targeting businesses with significant growth potential due to increasing global demand.

Average Trading Volume: 7,582,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £5M

