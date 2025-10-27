Mind Medicine’s Phase 3 Trial for Anxiety Disorder: A Potential Game-Changer?

Mind Medicine Inc. ((MNMD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Mind Medicine Inc. is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘Panorama’ to evaluate the efficacy and safety of MM120, a psychoactive drug, in treating Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The study aims to compare the effects of MM120 with a placebo over a 12-week period, followed by a 40-week open-label extension. This trial is significant as it seeks to provide a new treatment option for GAD, a condition affecting millions worldwide.

The intervention being tested is MM120 (LSD D-Tartrate), a psychoactive substance that primarily acts on the serotonin 2A receptor. The study includes three arms: a placebo group, a 50µg MM120 group, and a 100µg MM120 group, to assess the drug’s therapeutic potential and optimal dosage.

The study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. It employs triple masking, meaning that the participant, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all unaware of the group assignments. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to establish MM120 as a viable option for GAD management.

The study began on January 30, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the trial, which is still recruiting participants.

This update could positively influence Mind Medicine Inc.’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may position MM120 as a leading treatment for GAD. The trial’s outcome could also impact the competitive landscape, as other companies in the mental health treatment space may need to adjust their strategies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

