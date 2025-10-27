Mind Medicine’s Phase 3 Trial for Anxiety: A Potential Game-Changer?

Mind Medicine Inc. ((MNMD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Mind Medicine Inc. (MNMD) is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘Voyage’ to evaluate the efficacy and safety of MM120, an oral treatment, for adults with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). This multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study aims to provide a new therapeutic option for GAD, a condition that affects millions worldwide.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests MM120, a psychoactive drug known as LSD D-Tartrate, which primarily acts on the serotonin 2A receptor. The trial compares this experimental drug to a placebo to assess its therapeutic value in treating GAD.

Study Design: This interventional study uses a randomized, parallel assignment model. It is triple-masked, meaning that participants, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of who receives the active drug or placebo. The primary goal is treatment efficacy.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 16, 2024, with the latest update on October 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the trial, which is still recruiting participants.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could significantly impact Mind Medicine Inc.’s stock performance and investor sentiment. Success in this trial could position MNMD as a leader in GAD treatment, potentially influencing market dynamics and affecting competitors in the mental health treatment space.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

