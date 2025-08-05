Mincon Group Reports Strong H1 2025 Results with Construction Revenue Surge

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mincon Group plc ( (GB:MCON) ) has shared an announcement.

Mincon Group plc reported a strong performance in the first half of 2025, with a 9% increase in revenue and significant improvements in profit margins. The company’s construction revenue grew by 47%, driven by operational efficiencies and a strong product offering, offsetting weaker performances in mining and geothermal sectors. Key developments include the start of a ‘cost per foot’ contract in Arizona and the first installation of a subsea anchor in the Orkney Islands. Mincon’s strategic focus on construction and operational efficiencies is expected to continue enhancing margins and competitiveness, despite challenges in some geographic regions.

More about Mincon Group plc

Mincon Group plc is an Irish engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products. The company focuses on serving the construction, mining, and geothermal industries, with a significant market presence in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region.

For a thorough assessment of MCON stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue