Minbos Partners with Talus for Capanda Green Ammonia Project in Angola

Minbos Resources Limited ( (AU:MNB) ) has issued an announcement.

Minbos Resources Limited has signed a binding agreement with Talus Renewables Inc. to jointly develop the Capanda Green Ammonia Project in Angola. This collaboration aims to enter a European green ammonia procurement process, utilizing Angola’s renewable energy advantage. The project will support both export and domestic markets, enhancing Minbos’ position in the green ammonia and fertilizer sectors. The initiative is expected to accelerate the company’s market entry and provide competitive pricing for local agriculture and mining industries, with first sales anticipated in Q1 2028.

Minbos Resources Limited operates in the renewable energy and agricultural sectors, focusing on the development of green ammonia and fertilizer projects. The company is actively involved in the Angolan market, leveraging the region’s renewable energy resources and growing agricultural demand.

