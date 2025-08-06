MiMedia Partners with ADG China to Expand in Asian Smartphone Market

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MiMedia Holdings Inc ( (TSE:MIM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MiMedia Holdings Inc. has partnered with ADG China to expand its consumer cloud platform within the smartphone OEM ecosystem in Asia. This collaboration aims to leverage ADG’s extensive network and experience in bridging Western technology companies with Chinese distribution channels, potentially accelerating MiMedia’s growth and market differentiation in the region.

More about MiMedia Holdings Inc

MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer AI cloud platform that enables personal media to be secured in the cloud and accessed seamlessly across all devices and operating systems. The platform offers a rich media experience, robust organization tools, and private sharing capabilities, partnering with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally to provide recurring revenue streams and improved customer retention.

Average Trading Volume: 246,382

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$67.87M

