Mimaki Engineering Revises Financial Forecast Amid Market Challenges

The latest update is out from Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6638) ).

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026 due to intensified competition in the DTF model market and delays in new product launches. The company expects a decrease in net sales and profits compared to previous forecasts, but anticipates stable demand for industrial inkjet printers globally. Mimaki plans to promote existing and new products while maintaining investments in development to enhance future growth and profitability.

More about Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial inkjet printer industry, focusing on the development and sale of printing solutions, including direct to film (DTF) models. The company is positioned in the global market, catering to various sectors requiring advanced printing technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 103,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen47.63B

