Mimaki Engineering Reports Decline in Semi-Annual Financial Results

An announcement from Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6638) ) is now available.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales and profits showing a decrease compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintained a stable equity ratio and announced a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with slight revisions to its financial outlook, indicating a cautious yet strategic approach to future growth.

More about Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of industrial inkjet printers, cutting plotters, and 3D printers. The company focuses on providing innovative printing solutions across various industries, enhancing productivity and creativity in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 103,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen47.63B

