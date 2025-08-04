Millrose Properties Announces $1 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Millrose Properties Inc Class A ( (MRP) ) is now available.

On August 1, 2025, Millrose Properties, Inc. amended its Delayed Draw Term Loan Agreement to allow partial exemption from mandatory prepayment requirements under certain conditions. Additionally, Millrose Properties SPE LLC was added as a guarantor to both the Credit Agreement and the DDTL Credit Agreement. On August 4, 2025, Millrose announced plans to offer up to $1.0 billion in senior notes due 2030, with proceeds intended to repay existing loans and for general corporate purposes. The offering will be limited to qualified institutional buyers and certain non-U.S. persons, exempt from registration under the Securities Act.

More about Millrose Properties Inc Class A

Millrose Properties, Inc. specializes in purchasing and developing residential land, selling finished homesites to home builders through option contracts with predetermined costs and takedown schedules. The company provides an asset-light strategy for home builders, facilitating access to finished homesites and recycling capital into future land acquisitions to support community growth.

Average Trading Volume: 1,050,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.62B

