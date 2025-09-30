Million Hope Industries Appoints New Independent Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1897) ).

Million Hope Industries Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Cheung Kwong Tat as an independent non-executive director and a member of its audit, nomination, and remuneration committees, effective from September 30, 2025. Mr. Cheung brings extensive experience in corporate governance and business development strategies, particularly in the Hong Kong initial public offering market, which is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic positioning.

