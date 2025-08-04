Million Cities Holdings Announces Auditor Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Million Cities Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2892) ) has shared an announcement.

Million Cities Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, has announced a change in its auditor. KPMG has resigned due to an inability to agree on the audit fee for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. The company has appointed BDO Limited as the new auditor, effective August 4, 2025. The board and audit committee believe BDO is well-qualified and that the transition will not materially affect the preparation of the company’s financial statements. This change is seen as beneficial for the company and its shareholders.

More about Million Cities Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 18,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$300M

For an in-depth examination of 2892 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue