Millicom Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Millicom International Cellular Sa ( (TIGO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Millicom International Cellular Sa presented to its investors.

Millicom International Cellular S.A., operating under the Tigo brand, is a leading telecommunications provider in Latin America, offering a wide range of digital services including mobile and fixed telecommunications, digital entertainment, and financial services. In the third quarter of 2025, Millicom reported a revenue of $1.42 billion, with an operating profit of $390 million and a record adjusted EBITDA of $695 million. The company also declared an interim dividend of $2.5 per share, amounting to approximately $420 million. Key financial highlights include a net profit attributable to company owners of $195 million, largely influenced by infrastructure transactions, and an equity free cash flow of $243 million. The company completed significant acquisitions, including Telefónica Moviles del Uruguay and Telefónica’s telecommunications operations in Ecuador, and issued local bonds in Paraguay. Looking forward, Millicom aims to achieve an equity free cash flow of around $750 million for 2025, with a focus on disciplined capital deployment and operational efficiency to drive sustainable value for stakeholders.

