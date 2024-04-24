Milkwood Capital Acquires Notable Stake in Avation PLC

Avation plc (GB:AVAP) has released an update.

Avation PLC has announced a significant change in share ownership, with Milkwood Capital Limited acquiring voting rights that reached the notification threshold on April 23, 2024. The total voting rights now held by Milkwood Capital amount to 3.4% of Avation PLC, translating to 2,410,000 shares. This substantial acquisition signals a noteworthy shift in the company’s shareholder composition.

