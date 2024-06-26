Milan Station Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Milan Station Holdings Limited (HK:1150) has released an update.

Milan Station Holdings Limited has announced that all proposed resolutions were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders at their Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2024. The resolutions included the re-election of directors, the appointment of auditors, and the issuance and repurchase of shares. The company confirmed that the voting was conducted by poll with the assistance of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.

