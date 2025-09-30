Miko International Holdings Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Miko International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1247) ) has issued an update.

Miko International Holdings Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board comprises both executive and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Ding Peiji serving as the Chairman. The announcement also details the membership of the company’s three board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, highlighting the roles of each director within these committees.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1247) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Miko International Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1247 Stock Forecast page.

More about Miko International Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 927,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$595.7M

For a thorough assessment of 1247 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue