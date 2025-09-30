Miko International Announces Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Miko International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1247) ) has issued an update.

Miko International Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Ding Peiyuan as an executive director and a member of the remuneration committee, effective October 1, 2025, to focus on personal commitments. The company has expressed gratitude for Mr. Ding’s contributions and has appointed Mr. Yu Jianjun as a new member of the remuneration committee, indicating a smooth transition in leadership roles.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1247) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Miko International Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1247 Stock Forecast page.

More about Miko International Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 927,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$595.7M

For an in-depth examination of 1247 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue