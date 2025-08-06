Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Reports Q1 Financial Results and Dividend Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Mie Kotsu Group Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:3232) ) is now available.

Mie Kotsu Group Holdings, Inc. reported a decrease in operating revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company maintained stable profits and announced a forecast for increased dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting confidence in future growth.

More about Mie Kotsu Group Holdings, Inc.

Mie Kotsu Group Holdings, Inc. operates in the transportation and logistics industry, primarily focusing on providing travel and tourism services. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, indicating its significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 121,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen51.03B

