MidWestOne Financial Group Acquires Denver Bankshares

Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. announced the successful acquisition of Denver Bankshares, Inc., the parent company of the Bank of Denver, on February 2, 2024. The details of this acquisition, although not considered officially filed for regulatory purposes, are outlined in a press release provided as part of the announcement.

