MidWestOne Executives to Present at Investor Meetings

Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

During the first quarter of 2024, executive officers of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will be presenting to institutional investors at various meetings, with the presentation materials accessible through MidWestOne’s website. The provided materials are not considered officially “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in filings under the Securities Act of 1933, unless explicitly referenced in such filings.

For further insights into MOFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.