Midland States Bancorp Reports Q3 2025 Income Decline

Midland States Bancrop ( (MSBI) ) has issued an announcement.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. reported a decline in net income for the third quarter of 2025, with earnings dropping to $5.3 million from $9.8 million in the previous quarter. The company has ceased equipment finance production and tightened underwriting standards to address credit quality issues, leading to a decrease in nonperforming assets. Despite the financial challenges, Midland States Bancorp saw positive revenue trends, particularly in its wealth management platform, and improved its capital position by redeeming subordinated notes.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSBI is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by stable financial performance, particularly in cash flow generation and manageable leverage. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are mixed with a negative P/E ratio but a high dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking products and services. The company focuses on community banking and wealth management, with a strong emphasis on commercial banking relationships.

Average Trading Volume: 132,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $348.1M

