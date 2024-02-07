Midland States Bancorp Appoints Gerald Carlson as Director

Midland States Bancrop (MSBI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Gerald Carlson has been appointed as a Class II director of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Midland States Bank, with his term set to expire at the 2027 annual shareholders’ meeting. As a non-employee director, Carlson will receive compensation as outlined in the 2023 proxy statement, aligning his interests with those of shareholders and potentially influencing the company’s strategic direction.

