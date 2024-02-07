Midland States Bancorp Announces New Director Appointment

Midland States Bancrop (MSBI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company has recently announced that Mr. Carlson has been appointed as a new director. This update, which was shared via a press release, is an important piece of information for those following the Company’s governance and strategic direction. However, it’s important to note that this announcement isn’t considered officially “filed” under regulatory standards, nor is it a formal part of their financial documents, unless explicitly cited in future filings.

