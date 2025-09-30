Midland and SOQUEM Discover New Copper-Gold-REE Zone in Labrador Trough

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Midland Exploration ( (TSE:MD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Midland Exploration Inc., in partnership with SOQUEM Inc., has announced the discovery of a new mineralized zone containing copper, gold, and rare earth elements in the Labrador Trough. This discovery, which includes high-grade samples of copper and gold, has led to the acquisition of 36 exclusive exploration rights over a 17.4 km² area named Malaco Mountain. The find enhances the potential for copper, gold, and REE in the region and represents a significant development in the ongoing exploration efforts under the strategic alliance between Midland and SOQUEM.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MD) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Midland Exploration stock, see the TSE:MD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:MD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MD is a Neutral.

Midland Exploration’s stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance and technical analysis. The company shows financial stability with low leverage and strong free cash flow growth, but struggles with profitability and operational efficiency. The technical indicators reveal strong bullish momentum, although overbought conditions suggest caution. The valuation is weak due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.

More about Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc. operates in the mineral exploration industry, focusing on the discovery and development of mineral resources, particularly copper, gold, and rare earth elements (REE). The company collaborates with SOQUEM Inc. under a strategic alliance to explore the Labrador Trough, a region known for its potential in strategic minerals and gold.

Average Trading Volume: 65,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$60.17M

