Midea Real Estate Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited ( (HK:3990) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited held an extraordinary general meeting on October 27, 2025, where two key resolutions were passed. The first resolution involved approving a Supplemental Agreement to revise annual caps for real estate technology services, and the second resolution approved amendments to the company’s memorandum and articles of association. Both resolutions were passed with unanimous support, reflecting strong shareholder confidence and potentially impacting the company’s operational strategies and governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3990) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.50 price target.

More about Midea Real Estate Holding Limited

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the real estate industry. It focuses on providing real estate technology services and has a significant market presence in China.

YTD Price Performance: 70.99%

Average Trading Volume: 3,668,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.9B



