Midea Real Estate Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

An update from Midea Real Estate Holding Limited ( (HK:3990) ) is now available.

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited has announced the composition and roles of its board of directors, highlighting the leadership of Mr. Wang Dazai and Mr. Hao Hengle as Co-Chairmen. The board has also established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific directors assigned to each, indicating a structured governance approach. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to robust corporate governance, potentially enhancing its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about Midea Real Estate Holding Limited

YTD Price Performance: 70.99%

Average Trading Volume: 3,668,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.9B

