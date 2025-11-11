Middle Island Resources Updates on Director’s Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Middle Island Resources Limited ( (AU:MDI) ) has shared an update.

Middle Island Resources Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Daniel Raihani. The company reported that Raihani acquired 3,500,000 unlisted options, with no securities disposed of, as approved at an extraordinary general meeting on November 3, 2025. This change reflects an increase in Raihani’s indirect interest in the company, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and the company’s governance dynamics.

More about Middle Island Resources Limited

YTD Price Performance: 158.33%

Average Trading Volume: 2,675,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$30.75M

