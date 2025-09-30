Middle Island Resources to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on Strategic Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
An announcement from Middle Island Resources Limited ( (AU:MDI) ) is now available.
Middle Island Resources Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 3, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will address resolutions including a significant change in the company’s activities and the issuance of shares and options as part of a transaction. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these critical decisions, which could impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.
