Middle Island Resources to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on Strategic Changes

An announcement from Middle Island Resources Limited ( (AU:MDI) ) is now available.

Middle Island Resources Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 3, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will address resolutions including a significant change in the company’s activities and the issuance of shares and options as part of a transaction. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these critical decisions, which could impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

YTD Price Performance: 275.00%

Average Trading Volume: 2,952,773

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$13.2M

