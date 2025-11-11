Middle Island Resources Announces Director’s Interest Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Middle Island Resources Limited ( (AU:MDI) ) has issued an announcement.

Middle Island Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Bill Richie Yang acquiring additional shares and unlisted options. This development, approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on November 3, 2025, indicates a strategic move to strengthen the company’s leadership stake, potentially impacting its operational strategies and stakeholder interests.

More about Middle Island Resources Limited

Middle Island Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is engaged in identifying and advancing gold projects, aiming to enhance its market position within the precious metals sector.

YTD Price Performance: 158.33%

Average Trading Volume: 2,675,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$30.75M

