MIDAC Holdings Expands Landfill Capacity at Hamanako Clean Center

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from MIDAC HOLDINGS CO. LTD. ( (JP:6564) ).

MIDAC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. has announced that its subsidiary, MIDAC Co., Ltd., has obtained a permit to increase the landfill capacity at the Hamanako Clean Center. The company has completed construction related to this capacity expansion and received the necessary industrial waste treatment business license from Hamamatsu City. This move is part of MIDAC’s strategy to strengthen its final treatment business and respond to strong future demand for landfill space. The expansion is expected to enhance the company’s competitiveness and support its medium-to-long-term earnings base.

More about MIDAC HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

Average Trading Volume: 68,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen54.91B

For detailed information about 6564 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue