Tracie D. Youngblood, the Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc., has announced her resignation effective March 1, 2024. She has stated that her departure is not due to any disputes over the company’s financial performance and will aid in a smooth transition of her duties until the resignation takes effect.

