Mid Penn Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 Earnings and Strategic Acquisitions

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc., a financial services company, operates primarily in the banking sector through its subsidiaries, Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, LLC, offering a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses.

In its latest earnings report, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. announced a significant increase in net income for the third quarter of 2025, alongside strategic moves including two planned acquisitions. The company also declared its 60th consecutive quarterly dividend, reflecting its ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

Key financial highlights from the third quarter include a 48.7% increase in net income available to common shareholders, reaching $18.3 million, or $0.80 per basic share, surpassing analyst expectations. The net interest margin improved to 3.60%, driven by better loan yields and deposit cost management. Despite a slight decline in loan balances, total loans increased significantly year-over-year due to the William Penn acquisition. Deposits also saw a strategic decrease in brokered certificates, aligning with the company’s liquidity management strategy.

Strategically, Mid Penn announced a merger agreement with 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc., valued at nearly $101 million, and an acquisition of Cumberland Advisors, expected to enhance its asset management capabilities. These moves are anticipated to close in the upcoming quarters, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Looking ahead, Mid Penn’s management remains optimistic about continued financial performance improvements and strategic growth through acquisitions, positioning the company for sustained success in the competitive financial services landscape.

