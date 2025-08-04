Microware Group Considers Special Dividend Amid Shareholder Feedback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Microware Group Ltd. ( (HK:1985) ) has shared an update.

Microware Group Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on August 14, 2025, to consider and approve the recommendation for a special dividend to its shareholders. The decision follows feedback from shareholders regarding the company’s financial position. The approval of the special dividend is contingent upon the Board’s decision and subsequent shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Shareholders and prospective investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s securities.

More about Microware Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,393,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$474M

See more data about 1985 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

