MicroStrategy’s Strategic Bitcoin Acquisitions Boost YTD Yield

Microstrategy ( (MSTR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Between July 1 and September 12, 2024, MicroStrategy Incorporated reported a BTC Yield of 4.4%, and a Year to Date yield of 17.0%. The company acquired around 18,300 bitcoins for $1.11 billion, averaging $60,408 per bitcoin, funded by sale of class A common stock shares. As of September 12, the company held approximately 244,800 bitcoins, each acquired at an average of $38,585. The BTC Yield, a key performance indicator, gauges the effectiveness of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value through bitcoin acquisitions, relative to its assumed diluted shares outstanding.

