MicroPort Scientific Announces EGM to Revise Governance Documents

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MicroPort Scientific ( (HK:0853) ) has issued an announcement.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation has announced an extraordinary general meeting to be held on October 22, 2025, in Shanghai, China. The meeting aims to approve and adopt the fifth amended and restated memorandum of association and articles of association, which will replace the existing ones. This move is expected to streamline the company’s governance structure and enhance operational efficiency, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0853) stock is a Hold with a HK$12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MicroPort Scientific stock, see the HK:0853 Stock Forecast page.

More about MicroPort Scientific

MicroPort Scientific Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the development and manufacturing of medical devices. It operates within the healthcare industry, providing innovative medical solutions to improve patient outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 48,977,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$24.93B

Find detailed analytics on 0853 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue