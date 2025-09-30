MicroPort Scientific Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from MicroPort Scientific ( (HK:0853) ).

MicroPort Scientific Corporation announced changes to its board of directors and board committees, effective from September 30, 2025. The company has accepted the resignations of Mr. Hiroshi Shirafuji and Mr. Norihiro Ashida as non-executive directors, who will continue to serve as advisors. Dr. Feng Gu has been appointed as a new non-executive director, bringing extensive experience in financial management and corporate governance. These changes are expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations positively.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical technology industry. It focuses on developing and manufacturing innovative medical devices and solutions, with a market focus on improving patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 48,977,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$24.93B

