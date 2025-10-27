MicroPort NeuroTech’s Innovative Approach to Intracerebral Hematoma Treatment: A Clinical Study Update

MicroPort NeuroTech Limited ((HK:2172)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: MicroPort NeuroTech Limited is conducting a clinical trial titled ‘A PILOT TRIAL of a DISPOSABLE INTRACEREBRAL ASPIRATION ENDOSCOPE for the TREATMENT of INTRACEREBRAL HEMATOMA (FAST-HET).’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a disposable intracerebral aspiration endoscope in treating intracerebral hematoma, a significant cause of stroke-related morbidity and mortality.

Intervention/Treatment: The trial tests a disposable intracerebral aspiration endoscope, a surgical device designed to remove intracerebral hematomas, potentially offering a less invasive treatment option for patients.

Study Design: This is an open-label, single-arm interventional study. It involves no masking and focuses on treatment as its primary purpose. The study will enroll at least 16 participants, with initial cases serving as a learning period for surgeons.

Study Timeline: The study began on January 8, 2025, with its latest update on February 21, 2025. These dates mark the study’s progression and ongoing recruitment status, crucial for tracking its development and potential outcomes.

Market Implications: The successful development of this endoscopic device could enhance MicroPort NeuroTech’s market position, potentially boosting its stock performance. As a novel treatment, it may influence investor sentiment positively, especially if it demonstrates significant clinical benefits over existing treatments.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

