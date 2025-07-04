Microequities Updates Substantial Holding in COSOL Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cosol Limited ( (AU:COS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Microequities Asset Management Pty Ltd has lodged a Form 604 notice regarding a change in its substantial holding in COSOL Limited. This announcement indicates a shift in the voting power or interests held by Microequities in COSOL, which could impact the company’s influence or decision-making within COSOL Limited.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:COS) stock is a Hold with a A$1.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cosol Limited stock, see the AU:COS Stock Forecast page.

