Microequities Passes All Resolutions at AGM 2024

Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd. (AU:MAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting. Known for its focus on value-driven investments in industrial microcaps and small caps, the company continues to offer a range of funds for both wholesale and retail investors. This latest development underscores the company’s stability and ongoing commitment to its investment strategies.

For further insights into AU:MAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.