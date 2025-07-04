Microequities Declares Substantial Holding in GTN Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from GTN Ltd. ( (AU:GTN) ).

Microequities Asset Management Pty Limited has lodged a Form 603 Notice indicating its substantial holding in GTN Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:GTN). This announcement signifies a notable interest from Microequities in GTN Limited, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and signaling confidence in its future prospects.

