Microchip Technology’s Common Stock Faces Risk Due to Series A Preferred Stock Priority

Microchip Technology (MCHP) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Microchip Technology faces a significant financial risk due to the subordination of its common stock to its Series A Preferred Stock in terms of dividend payments and asset distribution upon liquidation. This hierarchy means that dividends on common stock cannot be declared or paid unless all accumulated dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock are settled. Furthermore, in the event of the company’s liquidation or dissolution, common stockholders will only receive asset distributions after the Series A Preferred Stockholders have been paid a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share plus any unpaid dividends. This prioritization could impact the attractiveness of Microchip Technology’s common stock to potential investors.

The average MCHP stock price target is $64.18, implying 14.22% upside potential.

