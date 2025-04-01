Microbot Medical to Present ACCESS-PVI Trial Data

Microbot Medical ( (MBOT) ) has issued an announcement.

On April 1, 2025, Microbot Medical announced that data from its ACCESS-PVI trial would be presented for the first time at the Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Meeting on April 2, 2025. The company also reaffirmed its expectation of receiving the FDA’s 510(K) clearance for its LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System during the second quarter, which could significantly impact its market positioning.

More about Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. is a pre-commercial stage medical technology company focused on improving healthcare through innovative solutions. The company has developed the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, aiming to break down traditional barriers to accessing advanced robotic systems.

YTD Price Performance: 32.46%

Average Trading Volume: 4,126,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $50.73M

