Microbix Biosystems to Announce Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Microbix Biosystms ( (TSE:MBX) ) has provided an announcement.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. announced the upcoming release of its Q3 fiscal 2025 financial results, scheduled for August 14, 2025, followed by a webinar discussion with the company’s executives. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MBX) stock is a Buy with a C$0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Microbix Biosystms stock, see the TSE:MBX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:MBX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MBX is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven by strong financial and strategic performance highlighted in recent earnings calls, balanced by current bearish technical indicators and fair valuation metrics. The company’s advancements in product capabilities and market position provide a solid foundation for future growth, despite existing market challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:MBX stock, click here.

More about Microbix Biosystms

Microbix Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences company based in Mississauga, Ontario, specializing in creating proprietary biological products for human health. The company focuses on the global diagnostics industry, providing critical ingredients and devices such as antigens for immunoassays and laboratory quality assessment products. Microbix’s products are available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors, and the company is accredited and registered with multiple health authorities.

Average Trading Volume: 80,567

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$40.68M

For detailed information about MBX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue