Microba Life Sciences Announces Date for Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Microba Life Sciences Limited ( (AU:MAP) ) has shared an announcement.

Microba Life Sciences Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on November 19, 2025, in Brisbane, Queensland. The meeting will include the re-election of directors, with nominations closing on October 7, 2025. This AGM is a significant event for stakeholders as it will address leadership roles within the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MAP) stock is a Buy with a A$0.19 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Microba Life Sciences Limited stock, see the AU:MAP Stock Forecast page.

More about Microba Life Sciences Limited

Microba Life Sciences is a leader in microbiome diagnostics and therapeutics, focusing on improving human health through cutting-edge technology that measures the human gut microbiome. The company is engaged in discovering and developing novel therapeutics for chronic diseases and offers gut microbiome testing services globally to researchers, clinicians, and consumers. Microba collaborates with leading organizations to explore the relationships between the microbiome, health, and disease to create new health solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 507,041

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$49.33M

See more data about MAP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue