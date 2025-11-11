Micro-X Ltd. Advances in Medical Imaging and Security Technology

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Micro-X Ltd. ( (AU:MX1) ) has shared an announcement.
Micro-X Ltd. has achieved significant commercial and technical milestones over the past year, including the development of a portable Head CT scanner and advancements in airport security technology. The company secured over $36 million in external funding, including a substantial contract from the US Government, and formed a co-development partnership in Asia. These achievements underscore Micro-X’s commitment to innovation and strategic growth, with a focus on expanding its product roadmap and enhancing its market presence in medical imaging and security technology.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MX1) stock is a Buy with a A$0.17 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Micro-X Ltd. stock, see the AU:MX1 Stock Forecast page.
More about Micro-X Ltd.
Micro-X Ltd. operates in the medical imaging and security technology industry, focusing on the development of innovative X-ray imaging solutions. The company is known for its miniaturized X-ray tubes and portable CT scanners, with a market focus on medical imaging and airport security systems.
Average Trading Volume: 502,184
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$65.45M
For detailed information about MX1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.