Micro-X Ltd. Advances in Medical Imaging and Security Technology

Micro-X Ltd. ( (AU:MX1) ) has shared an announcement.

Micro-X Ltd. has achieved significant commercial and technical milestones over the past year, including the development of a portable Head CT scanner and advancements in airport security technology. The company secured over $36 million in external funding, including a substantial contract from the US Government, and formed a co-development partnership in Asia. These achievements underscore Micro-X’s commitment to innovation and strategic growth, with a focus on expanding its product roadmap and enhancing its market presence in medical imaging and security technology.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MX1) stock is a Buy with a A$0.17 price target.

More about Micro-X Ltd.

Micro-X Ltd. operates in the medical imaging and security technology industry, focusing on the development of innovative X-ray imaging solutions. The company is known for its miniaturized X-ray tubes and portable CT scanners, with a market focus on medical imaging and airport security systems.

Average Trading Volume: 502,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$65.45M



