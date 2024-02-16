Michael Mathews Resigns from Alerus Board Amicably

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) has released an update.

Michael Mathews has stepped down from his role on Alerus Financial Corporation’s board of directors to prevent any potential conflict of interest arising from a new position he has taken at an investment banking firm. His departure was amicable, with no disagreements over the company’s operations or policies, ensuring a smooth transition for the financial institution’s governance.

For further insights into ALRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.