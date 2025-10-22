Michael Hill International Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Michael Hill International Ltd. ( (AU:MHJ) ) has shared an update.

Michael Hill International Limited announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on October 22, 2025, at 10:00 am AEST. Shareholders can participate online, and the Chair and CEO’s address along with the AGM presentation will be available on the ASX and NZX platforms. This meeting is an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s leadership and gain insights into its strategic direction and performance.

More about Michael Hill International Ltd.

Michael Hill International Limited is a jewelry retailer founded by Sir Michael Hill in 1979, with its first store in Whangarei, New Zealand. The company operates 300 stores globally across Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, with its headquarters in Brisbane, Australia. It is listed on both the ASX and NZX.

