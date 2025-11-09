MIAX Earnings Call: Record Growth and Strategic Expansion

Miami International Holdings, Inc. ((MIAX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) recently held its earnings call, which conveyed a generally positive sentiment. The company reported significant revenue growth and a successful IPO, while also acknowledging challenges in the futures segment and increased operating expenses. The strong performance in the options segment and international expansion were highlighted as key achievements.

Record Revenue Growth

MIAX achieved record revenue growth, with net revenues increasing by 57% year-over-year to $109.5 million. This impressive growth was driven by elevated industry options volumes and an increased market share, showcasing the company’s robust financial performance.

Successful IPO and Debt Retirement

The successful IPO in August enabled MIAX to retire $140 million of debt, significantly strengthening its cash position. This move has enhanced the company’s access to capital markets and increased brand awareness, positioning MIAX for future growth.

Options Segment Performance

The options segment was a standout performer, with net revenue rising 55% year-over-year to $94.5 million. MIAX’s market share in this segment increased to 17.2%, up from 13.9% the previous year, reflecting the company’s competitive edge in the market.

Expansion of Trading Platforms and Facilities

MIAX expanded its trading capabilities with the launch of the MIAX Sapphire trading floor in Miami and the Onyx Futures trading platform. These developments enhance MIAX’s market presence and trading capabilities, supporting its growth strategy.

Strong Adjusted EBITDA Growth

The company reported a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA, which grew by 157% year-over-year to $48 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin also improved to 44%, up from 27% in the prior year, indicating strong operational efficiency.

International Expansion

MIAX’s acquisition of the International Stock Exchange (TISE) in Guernsey marks a strategic move to expand its services to global debt issuers and gain access to European and U.K. markets, broadening its international footprint.

Futures Segment Revenue Decline

Despite overall growth, the futures segment experienced a revenue decline, with net revenue falling to $4.8 million from $5.3 million the previous year. This was attributed to participant migrations to the new platform and lower commodity market volatility.

Increased Operating Expenses

MIAX reported an increase in adjusted operating expenses, which rose to $61.6 million from $51.1 million. The rise was primarily due to higher compensation benefits and investments in IT and communications, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing its infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, MIAX is poised for continued growth. The company anticipates further increases in net revenues and market share, supported by its investments in technology infrastructure and strategic acquisitions. The launch of new trading platforms and product offerings, such as the Bloomberg Index futures, is expected to drive future growth.

In summary, MIAX’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance with record revenue growth and a successful IPO. While challenges remain in the futures segment and operating expenses, the company’s strategic initiatives and international expansion position it well for future success.

