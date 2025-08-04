MHP SE Acquires Majority Stake in Grupo UVESA to Expand European Operations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from MHP SE GDR RegS ( (MHPSY) ).

MHP SE has completed the acquisition of a 92% stake in Grupo UVESA, a leading Spanish poultry and pork producer. This strategic move, following regulatory approvals from multiple countries, allows MHP to control UVESA’s operations and integrate its strengths into MHP’s international framework. The acquisition aims to enhance operational excellence, foster innovation, and expand export capabilities across Europe and the Middle East. This development marks a significant growth opportunity for both companies, promising long-term value and sustainable development.

MHP SE is an international food and agriculture company specializing in high-quality, healthy food products. With production facilities in Ukraine and South-Eastern Europe, MHP is a leader in deploying advanced food and agri-technologies. The company is a major poultry producer in Europe and ranks among the top 10 globally. MHP exports to over 70 countries and operates several food brands and retail chains. It is also a significant investor and employer in Ukraine, supporting community and cultural initiatives.

